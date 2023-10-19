Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Azerbaijani media reports about “arrest” of Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Davit Ishkhanyan

Azerbaijani media reports about “arrest” of Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Davit Ishkhanyan

YEREVAN, 3 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media reports about the arrest of the former presidents of Nagorno Karabakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan, President of the National Assembly Davit Ishkhanyan.

In a conversation with "Armenpress" correspondent, Member of Parliament of Nagorno Karabakh National Assembly Metaxe Hakobyan said that she does not have any information about them, as it has not been possible to contact them for several days.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]