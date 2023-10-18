There is no alternative to negotiations in internationally acceptable format: Seyran Ohanyan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

YEREVAN, 3 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Armenia’’ Alliance faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan emphasized that Armenia should raise its voice: the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not settled, and there is no alternative to the negotiations in an internationally acceptable format. As Armenpress reports, Seyran Ohanyanexpressed this position at the time of announcements in the National Assembly.

The Member of Parliament first emphasized that Azerbaijan, being an aggressor state, today makes use of all the levers to put the entire blame on the Armenian people.

"Presenting the heroic army of Artsakh as a 'terrorist group', it dismembers, depopulates, illegally kidnaps dedicated figures of Artsakh naming its operations asanti-terrorist.We all want peace, but under these conditions there cannot be peace with Azerbaijan, which continues to carry out hostile actions against Armenia in an obvious way. For this very reason, Armenia is obliged to speak out that the Artsakh conflict is not settled, and there is no alternative to the negotiations in an internationally acceptable format, as well as to refrain from signing any interstate agreement with Azerbaijan, until Azerbaijan releases the officials, military figures and prisoners of the Republic of Artsakh and stops the encroachments on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia," said Mr. Ohanyan.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack against Nagorno-Karabakh from September 19, targeting civilian infrastructures and civilians. Civilians were also killed and injured. On September 20, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accepted the proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission regarding the cessation of fire. In recent days, citizens forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh have been transported to Armenia. As of 16:00, October 3, 100 thousand 625 forcibly displaced persons have been transported to Armenia from Nagorno Karabakh.