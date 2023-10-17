LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 October:

The price of aluminum down by 1.07% to $2317.00, copper price down by 1.33% to $8172.00, lead price down by 0.44% to $2173.50, nickel price up by 0.27% to $18875.00, tin price down by 1.02% to $24200.00, zinc price down by 1.21% to $2618.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.