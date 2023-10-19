59 thousand 59 persons forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh received state support in different marzes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. As of 20:00, October 2, 100 thousand 520 persons forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh have been transported to Armenia, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan informed Armenpress.

According to her, the number of the vehicles is 21 thousand 107. "Currently we have an increase in the number of the registered ones: now that number is 91 thousand 31. The registration process is very important, because it enables to identify persons and gives an opportunity to the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to benefit from various social programs in the future," said Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

She added that 59 thousand 59 people in different marzes of Armenia have benefited from the state support. "This means that they were given either a place of residence, or if they had a place of residence, they were provided with food, hygiene items, and financially," the spokesperson noted.