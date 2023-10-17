Armenian Ministry of Finance opens treasury account for donations to forcibly displaced people of NK

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Finance of Armenia has opened a treasury account for donations to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Due to the crisis situation, numerous compatriots and organizations, both within Armenia and abroad, have expressed their willingness to offer assistance and donations to meet the basic needs of people who have been forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia. A treasury account was opened in the RA Ministry of Finance in order to accept the donations and direct them to the socio-economic needs of the displaced persons. You can make bank transfers in Armenian drams to the RA Ministry of Finance treasury account 900005002762, or conduct online card transfers (in any currency) using the e-payments system at the following link: https://www.e-payments.am/en/state-duties/step3/service=5425/,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.