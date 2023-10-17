MP Sargis Khandanyan briefs British colleague on situation resulting from NK forced displacement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. On September 29, the Chair of the Armenian parliament’s Committee on Foreign Relations MP Sargis Khandanyan met with the Member of the UK House of Commons, the Former State Minister for Children and Families Edward Timpson and the Founder and Executive Director of Care for Children NGO Robert Glover.

During the meeting Sargis Khandanyan underscored that during recent years the cooperation with the parliamentarians of UK has been active, the parliament’s press service said in a readout.

Khandanyan presented the humanitarian situation resulting from the Azeri attack and mass forced displacement of the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) people. Khandanyan said that because of the ethnic cleansing policy of Azerbaijan already over 90.000 persons have been displaced from Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia. Sargis Khandanyan presented the government’s response to meeting the needs of the forcibly displaced persons.

The sides discussed issues on ensuring the social needs of the forcibly displaced residents of Nagorno Karabakh, particularly the elderly and children.