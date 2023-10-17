Armenia’s territorial integrity is priority for us, says Estonian parliament president

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. On September 29, in Dublin, the Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with the President of the Parliament of Estonia Lauri Hussar.

During the meeting Simonyan said that Armenia greatly values the dynamically developing friendly relations with Estonia, which are based on mutual trust and common democratic values, the parliament's press service said in a press release.

The sides underscored the inter-parliamentary cooperation on the bilateral agenda, emphasizing the significant role of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Simonyan attached importance to the visit of Estonia-Armenia Friendship Group planned in the near future, noting that these visits are needed in the difficult period full of challenges for Armenia.

The prospects of international parliamentary cooperation were discussed. “Of course, I cannot but touch upon the issue of our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. We have hundreds of victims and wounded because of large-scale attack by Azerbaijan. Baku implements policy of depopulation of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh,” Alen Simonyan said. In this issue the Estonian parliament’s president emphasized the adequate response of the international community, underscoring that the territorial integrity of Armenia is of priority for them.