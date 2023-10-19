Idram and VIVA Fund for Armenians of NK

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Considering the essential problems faced by the forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, Idram decided to support the “VIVA – Doctors and Volunteers for Armenia” charity foundation, which supports compatriots who find themselves in difficult situations. 5 million drams were transferred to the VIVA fund.

The “VIVA – Doctors and Volunteers for Armenia” charitable foundation has many years of experience in aiding our compatriots in emergency situations, organizing the activities of doctors and volunteers in those places where it is most needed.

“As a result of the military actions initiated by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Armenians and their subsequent forced deportation, our compatriots were faced with vital problems and complex challenges. This is the moment when we all must unite to provide the most effective, fast and organized support to our compatriots,” says Lala Bakhshetsyan, shareholder of Idram.

According to Tatyana Oganesyan, director of the “VIVA - Doctors and Volunteers for Armenia” charity foundation, today everyone can contribute their share to support our compatriots. “Providing thoughtful and well-organized care is of paramount importance. Unfortunately, in such a difficult situation, people often do not know how to help, what to do, what the families of displaced people, the wounded, and the families of the deceased need. We have many years of experience coordinating the work of volunteers and doctors in emergency situations, so we highly appreciate the trust and assistance of Idram through our foundation,” says Tatyana Oganesyan.

You too can donate and support the support program by following the link and choosing your preferred support option.

IDRAM IS SUPERVISED BY THE CBA