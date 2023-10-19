Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

84,770 forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh enter Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh reached 84,770 as of 06:00, September 29, the Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said in a statement.








