Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-09-23

YEREVAN, 28 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 September, USD exchange rate up by 2.29 drams to 390.88 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.95 drams to 411.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.03 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.12 drams to 476.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 107.80 drams to 23717.85 drams. Silver price down by 1.14 drams to 286.40 drams.