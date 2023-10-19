Armenia elected to IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2024, Azerbaijan turned down

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the 2023–2024 period. The election took place during the plenary session of the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference held in Vienna on September 25-29.

Armenia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan had nominated their candidacies from the Eastern European group. Only Armenia and Ukraine were elected from the group, with 94 and 79 votes in favor respectively.

Ambassador Armen Papikyan, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the IAEA, in his remarks delivered during the Conference, emphasized that Armenia is committed to contribute to the promotion of IAEA priorities in the use of nuclear science and technology for peace and development.

The newly elected Board members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are the following: Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Paraguay, Spain, and Ukraine.

For the 2023–2024 period, the new composition of the 35-member IAEA Board will be as follows: Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Namibia, Netherlands, Paraguay, Qatar, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Türkiye, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, Uruguay, and Ukraine.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.