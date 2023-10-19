Fire breaks out after Russian fuel truck crashes on Shushi-Lachin road – Azerbaijani media

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A fuel truck of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has crashed on the Shushi-Lachin road, according to the Azerbaijani APA news agency.

The 8-ton fuel truck overturned and caused a fire.

Two vehicles, a Hummer and Mercedes, belonging to Armenians, caught fire as a result.

No casualties were reported.