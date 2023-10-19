5-year-old child and elderly man missing in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A 5-year-old girl and an 83-year-old man are missing in Stepanakert, local authorities announced Thursday.

The child, Manika Vanyan, was last seen wearing a red coat. She has health conditions affecting her arm and eye. Anyone having information about her whereabouts is urged to contact her mother at 097-74-80-89 or accompany the child to the government building upon seeing her.

The elderly man was last seen midday September 27, when he left the school building wearing grey trousers and a checked shirt. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of the man is urged to call 097-24-14-60.