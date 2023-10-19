Nagorno-Karabakh presidential advisor David Babayan turns himself in to Azeri authorities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh presidential advisor Davit Babayan said on Thursday that he has decided to turn himself in to the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies.

He announced his decision in a statement posted on Facebook.

“As you know, I am included in Azerbaijan’s black list, and the Azerbaijani side has requested my arrival to Baku for a relevant investigation. I decided to travel to Shushi from Stepanakert today. This decision will naturally cause great pain, worry and stress first of all to my family members, but I am sure they will understand. Not turning myself in, or moreover fleeing, would seriously harm our [anguished] people, many, many people, and I, as an honest man, a working, patriotic Christian, cannot allow it. God bless our people, may the Almighty reduce our people’s suffering and heal its wounds,” Babayan said.