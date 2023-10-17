Pashinyan, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian situation and bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke by phone today with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A readout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said Pashinyan and Macron discussed the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation around the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenia-France bilateral agenda issues were also discussed.