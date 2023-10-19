Ucom offers free mobile services to forcibly displaced people of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Currently, Ucom is extending an offer to Armenians who have been forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to join the Level Up 1800 prepaid tariff plan of the mobile communication services and utilize the inclusions of this specific tariff plan at no cost for a duration of 6 months. Moreover, starting tomorrow, September 28, compatriots fleeing from NK to the Republic of Armenia will also have the opportunity to benefit from the inclusions of the Level Up 2900 prepaid tariff plan for free, for 6 months.

Specifically, when subscribing to the Level Up 2900 prepaid tariff plan, every 30 days users will have 450 minutes to call all local networks, Nagorno-Karabakh, the USA, and Canada. Along with this, they will be receiving 8 GB of high-speed mobile internet and 300 SMS to all local networks and Artsakh. Additionally, subscribers will have access to 28 popular applications, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Zangi, or gg, without using their main data bundle.

On the other hand, when selecting the Level Up 1800 prepaid tariff plan, every 30 days subscribers will be receiving 200 minutes to call all local networks, Nagorno-Karabakh , the USA, and Canada. Additionally, they will be getting 6 GB of high-speed mobile internet and 200 SMS to all local networks and Artsakh. Furthermore, subscribers will have the opportunity to benefit from 18 popular applications, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Messenger, Zangi, or gg, without consuming megabytes from their main data bundle.

"Staying in touch with your loved ones is extremely important in all situations. Our dear compatriots can become Ucom subscribers at the Ucom mobile shop located in Goris, as well as at any of the 78 sales and service centers operating throughout the country," said Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

Each passport with Nagorno-Karabakh registration allows for a maximum of two SIM cards, and the provided phone number will be activated immediately upon card purchase.