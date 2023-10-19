50,243 forcibly displaced people have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 50,243 forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh have crossed into Armenia as of 15:00, September 27, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press conference.

So far, the government has provided accommodation to 5,700 persons.

“The rest of our compatriots refused the primary assistance and left for their places of residence,” Baghdasaryan said.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.

Baghdasaryan attached importance to the registration process in terms of implementing other humanitarian programs in the future.

“Continuous programs will be implemented following the registration and needs assessment process.”