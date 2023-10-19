Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Forcibly displaced persons to receive free healthcare in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh will receive free medical treatment and services as part of state order, the Armenian healthcare ministry announced Tuesday.

The forcibly displaced persons can apply to the nearest clinics to their accommodation location for registration for the insured healthcare services, including free outpatient care.

 








