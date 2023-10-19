Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Armenia sends ambulances to Stepanakert to evacuate victims of fuel depot blast

Armenia sends ambulances to Stepanakert to evacuate victims of fuel depot blast

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Ambulances are en route from Armenia to Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh to evacuate the victims of the September 25 fuel depot explosion who require urgent treatment. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Armenia sent an air ambulance to medevac the critically wounded victims.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]