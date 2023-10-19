Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

8 more bodies found in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 10 people were found on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh during ongoing search and rescue operations after the September 19-20 Azeri attack.

8 bodies were also found during the September 25 search operations.

5 of the 10 people were handed over by Azerbaijan to Nagorno-Karabakh. 5 of the 8 bodies were also handed over by the Azeri side, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh said in a statement.

 








