Nagorno-Karabakh needs urgent medevac flights to save victims of massive fuel depot explosion

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of people were wounded in the September 25 fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh. The exact number of deaths and those wounded is still unclear, Human Rights Defender of Nagorno-Karabakh Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement.

He warned that Nagorno-Karabakh is unable to provide sufficient medical assistance to the wounded.

“Medical assistance is being provided to those wounded in the Republican Medical Center and the Stepanakert Children’s Hospital in conditions of limited possibilities in terms of treatment and medications, which is insufficient. There is an urgent need to evacuate those wounded by airlift to save their lives," he said.