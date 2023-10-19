USAID to announce additional humanitarian assistance to forcibly displaced people of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. USAID will announce on September 26 additional humanitarian assistance to the forcibly displaced people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The support will also include financial assistance, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said Monday.

"Since hostilities reignited in 2020, the United States has provided more than $24 million in humanitarian and development assistance in response to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh – helping provide food, water and sanitation, medical care, child protection, psychosocial support, and emergency response. Tomorrow, I will announce additional humanitarian assistance. Already, we are providing essential supplies like household and hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing to support people who have left their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh and need help right now. We are at the ready to provide food, cash, legal support, shelter, and protection services to those in need of assistance. We are working closely with local authorities who are providing supplies, and local communities who have opened up their hearts and their homes to those fleeing the violence.

"The people living in Nagorno-Karabakh deserve an end to violence, they deserve to live in safety, and they deserve to maintain their Armenian cultural connections and the ability to move back and forth as they choose. The United States will continue to engage with Azerbaijani and Armenian leadership at the highest levels in pursuit of a lasting peace. And as we look to the future, we will also continue our partnership with the people of Armenia to cement democratic gains and drive economic growth, so that the latest attacks do not undermine the remarkable progress that Armenia has made in recent years," Power said.