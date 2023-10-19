Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Nagorno-Karabakh representatives, Azeri authorities hold second meeting, third round set to take place in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh representatives and Azerbaijani authorities held their second meeting today in Ivanyan (Khojaly.)

According to a statement released by the Azeri government, issues related to a number of humanitarian issues were discussed.

An agreement was reached to hold another meeting in the coming days. The third meeting will be held in Stepanakert. Azerbaijan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev at the meeting.

 








