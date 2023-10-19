Number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh reaches 4850 in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. As of 12:00, September 25, the number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who arrived in Armenia reached 4850, the government of Armenia said in a statement.

Registration of 3900 of the forcibly displaced persons is completed, while the needs assessment of 950 others is still in process.

The government of Armenia is providing accommodation to everyone who doesn’t have a place to stay.