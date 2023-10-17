United States stands by Armenian people – Senator Gary Peters tells Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan on September 25 met with United States Senator Gary Peters, who is leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia on a visit.

Speaker Simonyan commended the introduction by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the Supporting Armenians Against Azerbaijani Aggression Act bipartisan bill, and expressed hope that it would be adopted.

Speaking about the September 21 UN Security Council emergency meeting, Speaker Simonyan thanked the US for its supportive speech, emphasizing the importance of urgent, effective and clear steps by international partners, including imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan, in the current situation.

Details and consequences of the September 19-20 large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan were discussed. The Senator presented details about his visit to the Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces. The United States Senator condemned Azerbaijan for the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and expressed support to the Armenian people. Senator Peters reiterated the US support for Armenia’s territorial integrity.