Gunshots heard in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Gunshots were heard midday September 21 in Stepanakert city, a local journalist told ARMENPRESS.

Tatevik Aghajanyan, a reporter working in Stepanakert said that the sound of gunshots was heard briefly around midday and has since stopped.  

She could not provide further details.








