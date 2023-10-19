MEP Miriam Lexmann calls on EU to suspend ties with Azerbaijan and impose sanctions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Miriam Lexmann (Slovakia) has called on the EU to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan following its attack on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking at the European Parliament Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Lexmann said the EU should temporarily suspend all bilateral relations with Azerbaijan until it starts respecting human rights and international law.

She said that the EU’s actions contradict its actions, noting that EU’s gas deal with Azerbaijan hasn’t decreased gas dependency from Russia. The MEP called on the EU to check whether the gas supplied by Azerbaijan isn’t actually Russian gas.