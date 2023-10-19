Azeri attack in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuation of Armenian Genocide - MEP Giorgos Georgiou

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The latest Azeri attack in Nagorno-Karabakh is the continuation of the Armenian Genocide, Member of the European Parliament Giorgos Georgiou (Cyprus) has said.

“Everything began as genocide in 1915 perpetrated by the Turks, and continues today as genocide and ethnic cleansing by Mr. Aliyev, who is a close ally of Mr. Erdogan,” the MEP said at the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. “Unfortunately he is also the EU’s close partner. Recently Mrs. Von der Leyen stated that Mr. Aliyev and Azerbaijan are reliable partners, because we are blinded, because we want to buy natural gas from Azerbaijan and distance ourselves from Russia,” Georgiou said, adding that the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh came under attack at a time when Armenia and NATO are holding joint exercises.