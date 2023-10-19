Nagorno-Karabakh ‘will have to take relevant steps” to ensure physical security of population - presidency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh President Samvel Shahramanyan on September 20 convened an enlarged-format session of the Security Council to discuss the situation resulting from the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the possible developments and the steps taken by the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities in this context.

According to a statement released by the Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Office, President Shahramanyan said that the reaction by the international actors to the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and regarding overcoming it has been inadequate and that no practical steps are being taken, therefore Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) will have to take relevant steps with the ultimate goal of ensuring the physical security of the population as a priority.