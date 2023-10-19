Azerbaijani military targets ambulance in Nagorno-Karabakh, driver wounded

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces targeted an ambulance which was dispatched to Martakert to transport bodies of the victims of the Azeri attacks, the Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has said.

The driver of the ambulance has been wounded.

“Around 5:00, the ambulance of the Stepanakert's morgue, which was sent to the Martakert region in order to transport 8 bodies to the capital, was fired at by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The driver of the ambulance got injured and is currently not able to evacuate the bodies to Stepanakert,” Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said on X.