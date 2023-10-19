Azerbaijani military continues to attack Nagorno-Karabakh, attempts to advance
07:43, 20 September 2023
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continued attempts to advance its positions and also targeted civilian infrastructures in the early hours on Wednesday, the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Ministry said. Battles continued overnight at various intensity. The Azeri military is using various weapons along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Ministry said that the Defense Army units are displaying resolute resistance.
