Nagorno-Karabakh works with international organizations and various countries to resolve situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh is working with various countries and international organizations in the direction of a resolution to the situation resulting from the Azerbaijani large-scale aggression, the official InfoCenter of Nagorno-Karabakh said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh said that peaceful settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to be targeted by the Azeri military.

“For more than an hour, there’s been non-stop Azeri air strikes and rocket-artillery strikes in the direction of Stepanakert and the republic’s regions,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Wednesday morning.