Death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh reaches 27, over 200 wounded

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Azeri aggression reached 27 as of 22:30, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement.

Stepanyan said the deaths include two civilians.

The number of those wounded is over 200.

The numbers don’t include data from the Askeran and Martuni hospitals because authorities are unable to contact them.