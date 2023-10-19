Entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh takes cover in basements with no electricity, no communication and no food

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian infrastructure and the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has said in a statement on X.

“The entire population of Artsakh continues to stay in the basements with no electricity, no communication, no food and no heating in the cold weather conditions. Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian infrastructure and the civilian population, using military aviation, artillery and UAVs,” Stepanyan said in the statement.