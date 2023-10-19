At least 25 dead, 138 wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh as result of Azeri attacks

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. At least 25 people have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the ongoing Azerbaijani attack, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has said citing data from the morgue as of 20:00.

2 of the 25 deceased are civilians.

“According to the information received from the Stepanakert’s morgue by the Office of the Human Rights Defender, as of 20:00, there are 25 victims as a result of the full-fledged terroristic attack by Azerbaijan, among whom 2 are civilians,” Stepanyan said in a post on X.

An update issued at 21:00 said the number of wounded victims has reached 138, of whom 29 are civilians.

“According to the information received from the medical institutions of Artsakh, as of 21:00, there are 138 injured people, among whom 29 are civilians: Stepanakert medical center - 112 injured people, the children’s hospital of Stepanakert - 11, Martakert’s regional hospital - 15. It is impossible to establish connection with the medical institutions of Askeran and Martuni at the moment,” the Human Rights Defender’s Office of Nagorno-Karabakh said on X.