Russia says it is aware of Azeri “operation” in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia has contacted Azerbaijan regarding its military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

“Baku is providing Moscow information on the operation,” Zakharova said.

The Azeri authorities are attempting to justify their unprovoked aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh by describing the attack as an “anti-terror” operation.

 








