PM Pashinyan appoints new Head of Probation Service

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on September 18 appointed Aram Nikoyan as the new Head of the Probation Service.

The decree was published by the government online.

 








