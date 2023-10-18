BTA. In 2021, Bulgaria Had Second Highest Share of Air Passenger-Kilometres in Total Performance by All Transport Modes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS/BTA. In 2021, transport by car accounted for 79.7% of passenger-kilometres across the EU, compared with 7.3% for planes, 7.1% for coaches, buses or trolley buses, 5.6% for trains, and 0.3% for sea boats, Eurostat reported on Monday. In terms of air transport, Croatia registered the highest share (25.4%) of air passenger-kilometres in the total performance by all transport modes, followed by Bulgaria (16.3%).

Among the EU countries, in 2021, transport by car had the highest share in the total transport performance in Lithuania (91.7%). For coaches, buses and trolley buses, Malta had the highest share (13.3%). As for rail transport, Austria continues to be the top performer with the highest share (8.6%) of rail passenger-kilometres in the total transport performance. When it comes to sea transport, the highest shares of passenger-kilometres by sea vessel were registered in Croatia (2.7%).

(This information is being published according to an agreement between Armenpress and BTA.)