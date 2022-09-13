It’s a clear attack by Azerbaijan on sovereign country, on UN member state’ - Armenian deputy FM tells Al Jazeera 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. In an interview to Al Jazeera English, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan called the latest aggression of Azerbaijan a clear attack on a sovereign country, on a member state of the United Nations.

“What happened at midnight today is a large-scale military offensive by Azerbaijan initiated on the border of Armenia, but also inside of the territory of Armenia. Armenian military installation and also civilian infrastructure were targeted by Azerbaijan. I heard from the previous Speaker that Azerbaijan is not interested in blame game. However, facts suggest different reality. Armenia has always been interested in building security across border with Azerbaijan, and on a number of occasions Armenia has proposed to work together to de-escalate the situation and to undertake security and confidence-building measures which will not allow to violate the ceasefire and then initiate the blame game. And what Azerbaijan is doing is exactly the opposite”, the deputy FM said.

He reminded that on November 26, 2021, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia agreed on building security on the border, but it’s Azerbaijan who is refusing to undertake those security-building measures.

“It’s a clear attack on a sovereign country, it’s a clear attack on a UN member state”, the deputy FM said over the latest Azerbaijani actions.