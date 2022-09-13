UN Security Council session over Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation scheduled on September 14 - TASS 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the UN Security Council over the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is scheduled on September 14, TASS reports citing its source in the UN Security Council.

“Yes, the discussion is scheduled tomorrow”, the source said.

Earlier Reuters reported citing a statement from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron that France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the UN Security Council.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.