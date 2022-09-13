Senator Gary Peters calls for immediately stopping all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Senator Gary Peters condemned the unprovoked Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia, calling for holding Azerbaijan accountable and immediately stopping the U.S. assistance to that country.

“I’m incredibly concerned by reports of unprovoked Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia. We must hold Azerbaijan accountable for violating Armenia’s sovereignty and for these unacceptable attacks. This should include immediately stopping all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan”, the Senator tweeted.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.