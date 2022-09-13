Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-09-22

YEREVAN, 13 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 405.71 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.82 drams to 412.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.77 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.31 drams to 475.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 182.79 drams to 22518.95 drams. Silver price up by 6.02 drams to 250.64 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.