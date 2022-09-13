Council of Europe calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to pull back from any further steps which might worsen the situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Chair of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers Simon Coveney, and the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Kox made a statement over the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The use of military force is totally unacceptable in settling disputes between Council of Europe member states. We therefore call on Azerbaijan and Armenia to pull back from any further steps which might worsen the situation, to respect international agreements and to engage in peace talks without further delay.

We urge both member states of the Council of Europe to abide by their commitments taken upon accession, notably, to settle the conflict by peaceful means. The Council of Europe is ready to support them in this effort”, they said.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.