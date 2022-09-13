Belarus to continue making efforts for achieving peace and stability in South Caucasus - Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Belarus follows with concern yet another escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We mourn the lives lost on both sides and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We call upon the leaderships of friendly Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint and respect all the previous agreements”, the statement says. “We proceed from the belief that any conflict can and should be solved exclusively through political and diplomatic means. In turn Belarus will continue making efforts at all available formats for achieving peace and stability in South Caucasus”, it added.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.