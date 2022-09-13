Blinken urges Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to cease hostilities 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to cease hostilities unleashed against Armenia.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke overnight with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express deep concern over military action along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including shelling in Armenia. Secretary Blinken urged President Aliyev to cease hostilities and stressed that the United States would push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.