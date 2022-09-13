Right to education of children of several settlements in Armenia violated as a result of latest Azeri aggression 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The right to education of students of educational facilities in several settlements of Armenia’s Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces has been violated as a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression launched against Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty since midnight of September 13, the Armenian ministry of education, science, culture and sport said.

“Taking into account the current situation and the problem of ensuring safety, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia decided to provide holidays to general educational facilities of these settlements of Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces as necessary, but on the condition that the missed lessons will be filled in the future.

At the same time, the local self-government authorities were proposed to temporarily suspend the study process in preschool educational institutions in the aforementioned settlements”, the ministry said in a statement.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.