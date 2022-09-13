Cyprus Foreign Ministry condemns Azerbaijan's attack against Armenia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus expressed its deep concern regarding the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, following the assault unleashed by Azerbaijan against positions within the territory of Armenia in the early hours today.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses deep concern regarding the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, following the assault unleashed by Azerbaijan against positions within the territory of Armenia in the early hours today.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the attack and calls for respect of the Ceasefire Agreement of November 9, 2020, to quickly deescalate tensions.

The Republic of Cyprus supports the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of International Law”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.