Armenia, a democracy, is under attack from Azerbaijan - Alexis Ohanian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Co-founder of “Reddit” and “Initialized Capital” venture company Alexis Ohanian commented on Azerbaijan’s latest attack on Armenia.

“Armenia — a democracy — is under attack from Azerbaijan (a petro-dictatorship). 100+ years after genocide (and a year after POTUS finally recognized it) — how will the USA respond this time?”, Alexis Ohanian said on social media.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.