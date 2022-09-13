Nicolas Aznavour asks int’l community to react to situation caused by Azerbaijani attack on Armenia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Nicolas Aznavour, the Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aznavour Foundation, called on the international community, the partner countries and their leaders to immediately react to the current situation caused by the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia.

“Armenia’s sovereign borders are under the attack by Azerbaijan. Civilian infrastructure and residential areas are being targeted. We ask the international community, our partner countries and their leaders to immediately react to the situation. Dear Armenians, stay strong”, the Aznavour Foundation said in a statement on social media.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.