CSTO leaders to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss the increase of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the evening of September 13, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, Moscow-based daily newspaper Moskovskij Komsomolets reported.

“At the request of the Armenian side, the CSTO Collective Security Council will hold a session today, at 18:30, in a video conference mode”, he said.

He informed that the discussion will be held in a closed format, but added that Armenia, who chairs the CSTO, will inform the media about the decisions adopted. The Russian side may also issue a separate statement.

Yury Ushakov said that Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to exercise restraint. He said the sides should observe the ceasefire regime and the provisions of the trilateral statement signed in 2020.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.